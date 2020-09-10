Google detailed Android 11 Go Edition this morning, the latest iteration of the Android OS that’s made to run on devices with minimum specs.

Inside, there’s some great stuff, such as improvements for speed, security, privacy, and usability. For us, the big highlight is the inclusion of native gesture navigation, as well as increased app launch speeds. Google details that apps will launch as much as 20% faster, all thanks to added support for devices with up to 2GB RAM.

One thing inside Android 11 Go Edition that is straight outta Android 11 is a dedicated area for conversations inside of the notification pulldown. This area will be made available exclusively to chat apps such as Messages and Messenger, just as it on standard devices running Android 11.

Google also details the ability to grant individual apps one-time permissions to access sensors like your microphone, camera or location for increased security.

