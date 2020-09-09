That Big Wear OS Update Also Includes Battery Life Improvements

Google has been talking about this big Wear OS update for a bit now, and as of this week, it’s starting to roll out, first to the Suunto 7. However, now that it’s arrived, Google has provided the official list of that’s getting improved and one inclusion didn’t make the initial list of changes the company sent out.

According to Google, the Wear OS update will bring better battery life, which is always a welcomed thing. Of course, no specifics are mentioned, but we assume it’s due to better resource management. Here’s exactly what they write.

You want your smartwatch to match the pace of your lifestyle. With Wear OS, you can now do more throughout the day and enjoy a longer battery life on your smartwatch.

Also mentioned and already detailed is better overall performance and faster device pairing. We have all of the details here.

Given the amount of OEMs that make Wear OS devices, there’s no concrete timeframe for each watch, so your best bet is to reach out to your device’s maker to see about when you can expect this update.

// Google