It was back in August when we caught our first possible glimpse of the Galaxy S20 FE, a device that should excite at least a couple of people. With its rumored 6.5″ AMOLED flat display with a capable refresh rate of 120Hz, this could be a sweet phone.

Thanks to Samsung Philippines, who has posted a listing for the device prematurely, we’re getting a few great official looks at the device. We still don’t have pricing or a confirmed spec sheet, but we can still ohh and ahh a little bit.

Reported specs includes a 6.5″ display with 120Hz refresh rate I already mentioned, as well as a Snapdragon 865 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, 5G and 4G LTE variants (Exynos processor comes with LTE variant), triple rear camera setup, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, USB-C, NFC, eSIM, an IP68 rating, plus a 4,500mAh battery.

Honestly, if this thing is priced right, it could be a sweet phone for Samsung fans. Again, no word on US availability, but we’ll likely find out soon enough considering an official listing was posted this week.

// @evleaks | Samsung Philippines | SamMobile