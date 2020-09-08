Playdigious, publisher of many great titles on Google Play, is hosting a sweet little games sale right now, with savings of up to 80% available.

The big savings of 80% is available for both Evoland and Evoland 2, bringing the price for the sequel down to just $1.99. Other deals include 40% off The Almost Gone (down to $4.49), $2 for Arrog, as well as $3.49 for Cultist Simulator.

If you need some recommendations, I highly recommend Teslagrad at $2, as well as Arrog. I liked playing both of those games and they’re certainly worth that price.

Have at it.

Google Play Links