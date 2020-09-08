Android 11 Update Downloads Now Available for Pixel Devices

As you likely just saw, Google made Android 11 official and stable for consumers and brought it out of beta. The rollout over-the-air will begin shortly, but we already have the full factory image and OTA files available for those who want to do it manually. If you go looking, you will find images for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3, and Pixel 2.

UPDATE : The over-the-air update has already begun! Head into Settings>System>Advanced>System update to grab it.

Currently, we are seeing new 11.0.0 files for Pixel 4a (RP1A.200720.010, RP1A.200720.011), Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (RP1A.200720.009), Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (RP1A.200720.009), Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (RP1A.200720.009), and Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL (RP1A.200720.009).

For build notes:

Pixel 4a : Build RP1A.200720.010 is for EMEA and SG carriers, while build RP1A.200720.011 is for everyone else except IN.

: Build RP1A.200720.010 is for EMEA and SG carriers, while build RP1A.200720.011 is for everyone else except IN. All other Pixel phones: Build RP1A.200720.009 is for everyone except IN.

This also happens to be the September Android security patch.

Again, if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: