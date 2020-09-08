Google’s Dave Burke posted a photo of the official Android 11 statue to social media this morning, following the official release of Android 11.

Due to many Googlers working from home, it only seems fitting that the statue has been unveiled in augmented reality. If you’d like to see the statue in your own space, go to this link on your mobile phone, then get to checking out the fine details.

On the backside, you can see the long list of what’s new in Android 11, as well as an ingredients list for creating your very own red velvet cake. Nice little easter egg there, Google!

I will say, these statues have become a bit less exciting since the ending of the dessert names, but hey, it’s still cool!

Congrats on the launch, Google. I’m off to make some RVC!

// @davey_burke