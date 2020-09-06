The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, a phone no normal human would ever call affordable, is slightly more affordable today, thanks to a $300 discount. Amazon has the deal for a limited time at a price of $1099.99.

This Galaxy S20 Ultra model is the US unlocked version in Cosmic Grey, so it will work on all major carriers with both LTE and 5G. It comes with 128GB storage, the wild 100x Space Zoom camera, Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM, and large 5000mAh battery.

In case you missed our review, Tim was a big fan of this phone, even if it wasn’t perfect in the camera department out of the gate. It has since received numerous updates to improve everything about the phone, including the big One UI 2.5 update last month that brought Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features.

I know there might be hesitation to buy this phone and not just fork out for the new Galaxy Note 20 line, but there isn’t much of a difference between the two outside of an S Pen. If you aren’t a super S Pen user, this is a great deal.

Amazon Deal Link