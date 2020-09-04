Droid Life

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is $250 Off

4
Galaxy S20 BTS Edition Deal

I have no idea if BTS is a big deal in the US, but since Samsung is selling the special edition BTS Galay S20+ here, they must think a few fans are around. To those fans, your deal has arrived. The Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is $250 off for the next couple of hours.

This version, for those who missed the previous announcement, is just a Galaxy S20+ with a special coat of purple paint, heart logo in the camera housing, and the BTS logo down low by the Samsung branding. It may have a special UI skin and icons too, as well as wallpapers that represent your favorite K-Pop group.

At $250 off, it now retails with 128GB storage for $999.99. The deal has around 13 hours left at the time of this posting. If I’m calculating time correctly, it should end around midnight tonight (Pacific).

Amazon Deal Link

Categories

Tags

Collapse Show Comments
4  Comments

Back to Top