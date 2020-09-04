Anker 65W Chargers and Hubs are Super Cheap Today

There aren’t a ton of great Labor Day weekend deals just yet, but Anker has discounted a bunch of their computer accessories at Amazon for the day. If you are in need of a 65W computer brick that can charge additional devices at the same time, a compact 45W travel charger, surge protectors with USB-C ports, or USB-C hubs for your computer that no longer has USB ports, jump on this.

You’ll find a 7-in-1 USB-C hub for $26.49, 6 outlet surge protector with 3 USB ports for $33, Macbook Pro 60W charger for $26, 2-pack 10-foot USB-C cables for $15, the 65W mult-port charger for $35, and more.

