YouTube TV made the Sports Plus add-on package official this morning. If you’re into sports, such as American football and the other kind of football, you might want to look into this.

The Sports Plus package is priced at $10.99/month and includes NFL RedZone, Fox College Sports, GOLTV, MAVTV, Stadium, and TVG. When the upcoming NFL season starts in mid-September, you’re gonna want that RedZone, people. However, if you want more football content, but don’t want to pay, the NFL Network channel has been added to all customer channel lineups for free, so that’s a bonus.

To enable, simply head into the YouTube TV app and add it to your membership. YouTube TV is offering a free week-long trial of it.

Cool!

