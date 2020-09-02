YouTube TV still needs to come out and announce the news, but they are indeed going to share with customers that a new Sports Plus package is on the way with NFL RedZone, plus NFL Network will be added, as well as several other new channels.

We first reported this last night and now evidence on YouTube TV’s site is there to back it all up. This stuff is coming, we just need to know when and how much it’ll cost us.

The new list of networks for YouTube TV says that NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Fox College Sports, GOLTV, MAVTV, Stadium, and TVG are all supposed to be a part of the line-up. By clicking on each channel from that list, you get the pop-ups we have included here, where you can also see the mention of the Sports Plus package. Unfortunately, you can’t watch any of them yet.

For all of the channels we mentioned above, except for NFL Network, there is a “Included with Sports Plus” tag. That should mean that everyone just gets NFL Network, while the other channels are all going to be available as an add-on. Thursday Night Football, y’all!

Once YouTube TV announces the new sports line-up and a price, we’ll update this post.