TCL announced a suite of new products during this year’s IFA event. Unfortunately, the products don’t appear slated for release in the US anytime soon, but we can still fill you in on what’s new just in case that changes. What we’ll focus on are TCL’s new tablet and wireless earbuds, but also know that the company announced a smartwatch designed specifically for seniors. Very nice.

The tablets are called TCL 10 TABMID and TCL 10 TABMAX. The TABMID features an 8-inch FHD IPS display, Snapdragon 665 processor, 5,500mAh battery, fingerprint sensor, 5-megapixel front facing camera, 8-megapixel rear facing camera, and both WiFi and 4G connectivity.

It will be available in select markets beginning in Q4 for €229. Kinda looks like a Nexus 7, amirite?

The larger 10 TABMAX features a 10.36-inch FHD+ display with 8.3mm bezels, included TCL Stylus to draw stuff, 8-megapixel front camera, 13-megapixel rear facing camera, 8,000mAh battery, as well as both 4G and Wi-Fi only models. The press release doesn’t mention processor.

It will be available across select regions in Q4 starting at €249.

TCL is also getting in on the wireless earbud game, with its S200 buds looking quite similar to the OnePlus Buds and basically every other AirPod clone on the planet.

Priced at €99, they feature ENC noise reduction technology to reduce background noise, four built-in microphones to utilize beamforming technology to filter out external noise when using them to talk, Bluetooth 5.0, IP54 rating, touch gestures, 3.5 hours of usage on a single charge, and come in either white, black, or teal blue.

You’ll find these available in Europe at the end of this month. Like the tablets, no word on whether we’ll see them hit the US market at any point.