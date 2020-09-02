LG is hyping a new device. Could it be the LG Wing, recently spotted on the streets of South Korea? From what LG is teasing in its video and accompanying press release, that’s our guess, with an unveiling now set for September 14.

In the video’s description, LG says, “Explorers across the world, celebrate with us on the 14th as we unveil our newest device to the world. Discover the unexplored – to unearth the new and unexpected ways of enriching your life through LG.”

Such majestic. Much LG, but it also says a lot without actually saying anything. The press release that goes along with the video is much, much more telling.

The invitation letter is about 20 seconds long, and the main display rotates clockwise to form a ‘T’ shape, and at the same time, the screen hidden in the back also reveals a ‘new form factor’ that is different from the previous one.

Yup, this must be the Wing, folks.

The livestream kicks off at 10AM ET on September 14. Be there or be square, LG fans.

