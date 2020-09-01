Droid Life

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 Arrives September 18 for $2,000

23
Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung shared the rest of the details of its Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable today, providing both specs and release details. We also know the price, and I feel like I should warn you about it. Sit down, please.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 price and release date

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 costs $1,999.99 in the US and arrives on September 18. That’s a $20 price increase over last year’s original model and I’m not about to sell you on how a $20 increase is a good thing. Good lord, this is an expensive device.

This year, Samsung has partnered with more carriers and retailers on the Z Fold 2, so we are hoping it will be easier to buy. Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile will have it, there will be unlocked models too, and Samsung’s own store will sell you both colors (Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black) once again.

There are trade-in values from Samsung that top out at $800, but it sounds like the likely value you’ll get will be closer to $650. Carriers will offer similar deals that include both trade-ins and gift cards (Verizon), or you could just pay $83.33/mo for one. That should help with that $2,000 price tag some, eh?

Pre-orders open tonight at midnight (or September 2 at 12:01AM Eastern).

Galaxy Z Fold 2 specs tick the boxes

As far as Z Fold 2 specs go, since Samsung didn’t want to share these a few weeks back, the full list is below.

We have the Snapdragon 865+ and 5G, 12GB RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, big inside display with 120Hz refresh rate, triple rear 12MP camera setup, a couple of 10MP selfie cameras, 4500mAh battery, stereo speakers, and more. It’s got what you need, and it better.

 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
OSAndroid 10
Samsung One UI
ProcessorSnapdragon 865+
Adreno 650 GPU
DisplayMain: 7.6" QXGA AMOLED (22.5:18, 2208x1768, 373ppi, 120Hz)
Cover: 6.2" HD AMOLED (25:9, 2260x816, 386ppi)
MemoryStorage: 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1)
RAM: 12GB
Battery4500mAh
Fast wired and wireless charging
Wireless PowerShare
CamerasRear:
---12MP Ultra-Wide (f/2.2, 123˚ FOV)
---12MP Standard (f/1.8, OIS)
---12MP Telephoto (f/2.4, OIS)

Cover & Front:
---10MP (f/2.2)
Connectivity802.11ax WiFi (WiFi 6)
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC / MST
OtherUSB-C
Fingerprint reader (side)
Stereo Speakers
SizeFolded: 68.0 x 159.2 x 16.8mm
Unfolded: 128.2 x 159.2 x 6.9mm
282g

So yeah, we’ll do what we can to get them in house and tell you all there is to know about the software once that happens.

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold 2

Category

Tags

Collapse Show Comments
23  Comments

Back to Top