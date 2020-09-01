Samsung shared the rest of the details of its Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable today, providing both specs and release details. We also know the price, and I feel like I should warn you about it. Sit down, please.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 price and release date

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 costs $1,999.99 in the US and arrives on September 18. That’s a $20 price increase over last year’s original model and I’m not about to sell you on how a $20 increase is a good thing. Good lord, this is an expensive device.

This year, Samsung has partnered with more carriers and retailers on the Z Fold 2, so we are hoping it will be easier to buy. Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile will have it, there will be unlocked models too, and Samsung’s own store will sell you both colors (Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black) once again.

There are trade-in values from Samsung that top out at $800, but it sounds like the likely value you’ll get will be closer to $650. Carriers will offer similar deals that include both trade-ins and gift cards (Verizon), or you could just pay $83.33/mo for one. That should help with that $2,000 price tag some, eh?

Pre-orders open tonight at midnight (or September 2 at 12:01AM Eastern).

Galaxy Z Fold 2 specs tick the boxes

As far as Z Fold 2 specs go, since Samsung didn’t want to share these a few weeks back, the full list is below.

We have the Snapdragon 865+ and 5G, 12GB RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, big inside display with 120Hz refresh rate, triple rear 12MP camera setup, a couple of 10MP selfie cameras, 4500mAh battery, stereo speakers, and more. It’s got what you need, and it better.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 OS Android 10

Samsung One UI Processor Snapdragon 865+

Adreno 650 GPU Display Main: 7.6" QXGA AMOLED (22.5:18, 2208x1768, 373ppi, 120Hz)

Cover: 6.2" HD AMOLED (25:9, 2260x816, 386ppi) Memory Storage: 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1)

RAM: 12GB Battery 4500mAh

Fast wired and wireless charging

Wireless PowerShare Cameras Rear:

---12MP Ultra-Wide (f/2.2, 123˚ FOV)

---12MP Standard (f/1.8, OIS)

---12MP Telephoto (f/2.4, OIS)



Cover & Front:

---10MP (f/2.2) Connectivity 802.11ax WiFi (WiFi 6)

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC / MST Other USB-C

Fingerprint reader (side)

Stereo Speakers Size Folded: 68.0 x 159.2 x 16.8mm

Unfolded: 128.2 x 159.2 x 6.9mm

282g

So yeah, we’ll do what we can to get them in house and tell you all there is to know about the software once that happens.

