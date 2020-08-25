Verizon Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, S10 5G, LG Velvet Grab Fresh Updates

We love updates no matter the size, so it brings us great pleasure to tell the batch of you who own a Verizon Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy S10 5G, or LG Velvet, that new software is in your future.

None of the updates for these phones are major, but they will include the August 2020 Android security patch. For Samsung 5G owners, you’ll also get a fancy new 5G UW logo that pops up when connected to 5G, instead of the plain ol’ 5G logo you’ve had. I know, I know, this is exactly what you were hoping to see, a bigger logo taking up more space in an already-smaller area cramped by an in-display camera.

The new builds for each phone are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G : QP1A.190711.020.N976VVRU4CTG3

: QP1A.190711.020.N976VVRU4CTG3 Samsung Galaxy S10 5G : QP1A.190711.020.G977UVRU5CTG2

: QP1A.190711.020.G977UVRU5CTG2 LG Velvet: G900VM10c

To check for the update, you should be able to find it by heading into Settings and then looking for a “Software updates” section towards the bottom.

