August 2020 Android Security Update Now Available for Pixel Devices

On the day Google announced their new Pixel 4a, the August 2020 Android security update has arrived as well. If you own any of the Pixel phones as far back as the Pixel 2 and up through the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4 XL, the newest Android update will soon arrive over-the-air or you can manually flash it if impatient.

Currently, we are seeing new 10.0.0 files for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (QQ3A.200805.001), Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (QQ3A.200805.001), Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (QQ3A.200805.001), and Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL (QQ3A.200805.001).

The first Pixel 4a files have not yet been released. I’m guessing that will happen August 20.

For the second month in a row, Google did not post a functional patch list. If they do, we’ll be sure to add it.

If you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

We’ll update this post as more info arrives.

Links: