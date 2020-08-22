Verizon is shipping out updates this weekend to the Galaxy S20 lineup and the Galaxy Note 9.
The updates are nothing too crazy, just the August security patch mostly, but for the Galaxy S20 devices, which include the S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra, the 5G icon found on the devices will now show an added “UW” for Ultra Wideband.
New Software Versions
- S20: G981VSQU1BTH2
- S20+: J337VVRU7BTG2
- S20 Ultra: J337VPPVRU7BTG2
- Note 9: N960USQS5ETH1
The changelogs don’t mention anything about One UI 2.5, but if owners find anything besides what’s mentioned above, let us know!
