Amazon and PNY are hosting one of those mega-storage sales that slashes prices on almost every type of storage product they sell. This is your chance to expand the storage of your phone, tablet, gaming device, camera, or computer at really reasonable prices.

For phone storage, PNY microSD cards are down to as low as $6.99 for 16GB, plus you can get go wild with removable storage on 256GB ($32.99) and 512GB ($67.99) cards.

If you don’t need more storage for your phone, you’ll also find solid state drives (SSD) down to $17 for 120GB, regular SD cards for $8.79, USB flash drives for cheap, and computer RAM, including PNY’s 16GB DDR4 gaming memory.

Since this is a deal of the day, don’t sleep on it.

Shop Amazon’s Big PNY Sale