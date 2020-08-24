iFixit provided its teardown of the Galaxy Note 20 lineup this week, and while looking at the guts of devices is always fun, there’s a particular piece of hardware inside of the phones that we can’t help but focus on.

As noted in the company’s teardown, motherboards for both the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra resemble AT-AT walkers from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

I’ll assume most of you know to what I refer, but just in case, I’m talking about these things.

Anyway, iFixit’s teardown doesn’t reveal anything too major, with exception to the fact that these phones will be difficult for DIY’ers to self repair. Specifically noted, battery replacement is, “far too difficult,” screen repairs are, “tedious” and all device repairs, “demand battling through tough adhesive, then painstakingly cleaning and replacing it.”

Sounds like a freakin’ nightmare to me, but that’s why we go to uBreakiFix.

Here’s a few sweet shots from iFixit’s teardown. Follow the via link below to read through the whole adventure.

// iFixit