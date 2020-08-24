For a very limited time over on Amazon, you can snag Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ earbuds for just $114, down from their usual price of $150.

I’ve tried a lot of earbuds in my time, and by far, these are the best I’ve experienced. I had the original Buds and I have the new Buds Live, but these Buds+ units fit so darn well in my ears and sound exceptionally good. They have insane battery life, as well as that ambient mode hotness. For buds, it really doesn’t get much better.

Kellen will tell you he prefers the Pixel Buds, which is fine, but true audio peeps know what’s up.

If you want to see what the hype is about, follow the link below.