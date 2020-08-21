Following yesterday’s Android 11 news that may affect a few people, I have to ask, who out there is using a 3rd-party camera app?

Back in the old days, I totally understood the need and desire to try out 3rd-party camera apps, but I’m curious what benefit they offer these days? Most OEMs are baking manual modes and other advanced modes into their camera apps, so it’s surprising to see some of these camera apps with millions of downloads.

Let us know if you’re using one, and if so, why do you use it?

Do you use a 3rd-party camera app? Yes.

No. View Results