If you’re looking for a smartwatch that doesn’t cost way too much, maybe Mobvoi’s new TicWatch GTX is what you need. Priced at just $60 during its pre-order period, the GTX offers plenty of features you’d find on more expensive watches.

Not a Wear OS device, just to further clarify that, the GTX features a 1.28-inch display, a small amount of storage and RAM, Bluetooth 5.0 for connecting to your smartphone, heart rate monitor, dedicated apps for tracking workouts and sleep, an IP68 rating, plus a 200mAh battery that’s rated to last about a week.

At $60, it’s not the worst looking thing either. It has dedicated buttons for navigating the UI, and as I already mentioned, it does have dedicated sleep tracking and a heart rate monitor which are solid additions for such an inexpensive device.

If the GTX interests you, you can pre-order the device right now for $60. Once pre-orders end on September 3, you’ll find the watch available on Amazon, too.