If you need some new movies to keep you busy, Google Play is hosting a nice little DC title sale this week. All of the big titles are marked way down, and so long as its relatively new, the discounted price is for the 4K version, which is solid.

There’s ton of titles available, but for me personally, the highlights include Watchmen for $5, Dark Knight Rises for $7, Justice League for $7, Dark Knight for $7, the Burton Batman films for $6 (in 4K!), Joker for $10, Wonder Woman for $7, the Dark Knight trilogy bundle in 4K for $20, and a whole lot more. Seriously, it’s a long list, so be sure to see if there’s something you’d like.

We have no idea how long the sale lasts, so follow the link below to take advantage while you can.