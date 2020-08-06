Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Unboxing and Tour!

The item – outside of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 – that most excited me from yesterday’s Samsung Unpacked event was the new watch. You guys know I love a good Samsung watch and the Galaxy Watch 3 was a must cop for me. Thankfully, they released it today in all sizes and colors, so we now have one. Hell yes.

The new Galaxy Watch 3 comes in both 41mm and 45mm sizes with configurations that include Bluetooth-WiFi or Bluetooth-WiFi-LTE. I don’t need a connected or cellular watch, nor do I like monstrous watches, so I settled into a 41mm Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 3 in Mystic Silver. It’s a beauty, guys.

It’s now time to embark upon this Galaxy Watch 3 journey where the plan is to never take the damn thing off unless it needs to charge. I’ll workout with it on, take it out on jogs, sleep with it, eat with it, and maybe even attempt to find the perfect watch band. (Yes, I removed that terrible leather band that came with it.)

Below, we’ve got a quick unboxing to show you guys what I’m working with. From here, let me know if you have questions!

Shop Samsung Galaxy Watch 3