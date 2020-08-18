In early August, Samsung announced that select devices from the OEM would be eligible for three years of Android version updates. This, from Android’s biggest manufacturer, was fantastic news. This week, Samsung is reiterating its commitment, as well as clarifying which devices are eligible for this update support.

It’s no small list. There’s all of Samsung’s latest Galaxy S devices, Note phones, foldables, Galaxy A series devices, as well as tablets.

Here is the complete list of Samsung devices that will see 3 years of updates.

Eligible Devices

Galaxy S series : Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20 in addition to S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite and upcoming S series devices

: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20 in addition to S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite and upcoming S series devices Galaxy Note series : Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10, Note10 Lite and upcoming Note series devices

: Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10, Note10 Lite and upcoming Note series devices Galaxy Foldable devices : Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold and upcoming Z series devices

: Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold and upcoming Z series devices Galaxy A series : Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G and select upcoming A series devices

: Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G and select upcoming A series devices Tablets: Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Tab S7+, Tab S7 5G, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite and upcoming Tab S series devices

Samsung goes on to reiterate just how this works, even though they already did this after the previous announce.

For example, the Galaxy S20 lineup, announced in February 2020 powered by Android 10, will get support for three OS upgrades starting with Android 11 to give users a refreshing phone experience. The Galaxy S20 line-up will also be the first Galaxy devices to receive the Android 11 upgrade later this year, with other devices to follow shortly thereafter.

So there you go, the Galaxy S20 lineup will be first to receive Android 11 and will get an additional two Android version updates. That means support will cease once the phones reach Android 13.

Good on ya, Samsung.

// Samsung