Gen 5 smartwatches from Fossil are receiving a big update starting this week. Following the update, you’ll notice the Wear OS-powered devices are a lot more useful, which is new a bad thing. Inside, Fossil details that there are five major enhancements: an optimized activity tracker, sleep tracking, cardio fitness tracking, new look and features for battery modes, plus phone app updates.

At least to us, the sleep tracking and optimized activity tracker seem most important. For sleep tracking, Fossil details that thanks to the devices’ ability to charge to 80% in under an hour allows for what’s essentially 24/7 wearability. Should users need info on how they’re sleeping, their Gen 5 watches are now able to do that.

For optimized activity tracking, the company says the new Wellness app monitors real-time metrics using only half as much battery by shifting power consumption off the main processor. Plus, users can still track the essential health readouts like heart rate, pace, distance, steps, calories, and more.

This update is available to all Gen 5 smartwatches from Fossil starting this week.

// Fossil