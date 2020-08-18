Mobvoi is hosting a back-to-school sale this week, bringing the price of select products down by as much as 69% (niiiice).

For specifics, there are Wear OS devices, as well as wireless audio products. The highlights include 20% off the TicWatch Pro 2020, which brings the price to $208, as well as the TicWatch Sport for $80, TicWatch C2 for $140, and TicWatch E2 for $128.

If you want audio stuff, snag the TicPods 2 for $70 (30% off), Headphones ANC for $111 (15% off), plus the TicPods Free for $40 (69% off).

If any of this interests you, follow the link below.