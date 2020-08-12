Galaxy Watch 3 Update Adds SpO2, VO2Max, Sleep Scores, More

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a week old and we are already seeing its first big update. This one brings promised features, including blood oxygen, VO2max, and sleep scores. It also brings an advanced running analysis for those who like to pound the pavement.

The new update is close to 80MB and brings the Watch 3 up to build U1BTG6. Depending on your model (Bluetooth vs. LTE), that could look like R855USQU1BTG6 or R845USQU1BTG6 or R850USQU1BTG6.

Curious about these new features and what they mean? Here are descriptions from Verizon, who is also pushing the update to their cellular models:

Blood Oxygen (SpO2) : SpO2 measurement can track how well your heart is pumping oxygen through the body. Swipe right to open the Blood Oxygen widget, and track your oxygen saturation in real-time.

VO2max : VO2Max, the maximum amount of oxygen consumption, evaluates overall endurance during training. After completing a workout, the watch will display your VO2Max result. Additional insights are available in the Samsung Health app when paired with a smartphone.

Advanced Run Coaching : Measures Asymmetry, Contact time, Vertical oscillation, Regularity, Flight time, and Stiffness during a run. Results are displayed after completing the running workout.

Sleep Score: A new way to understand your sleep patterns.

To grab the update, head into the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone, scroll to the bottom of the “Home” page and tap “Watch software update.” From there, tap “Download and install” to check for the new software.