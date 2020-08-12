Waze announced the inclusion of railroad crossing alerts for Android and iOS this week, a feature that was requested quite heavily by users.

It works as you’d expect: As you approach a railroad crossing, Waze will alert you. According to Waze, this move was made to help cut down on the number of fatalities associated with railway crossing accidents.

The decision to add railroad crossing alerts to the Waze map follows recommendations from both the US senate and the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to app-based navigation platforms like Waze that doing so can help contribute to the efforts to reduce the number of drivers involved in railroad crossing fatalities.

Should you not want to keep this feature enabled, you can easily turn it off by going Settings > Map Display > Reports > Railroad Crossing > Turn off.

Stay safe out there, drivers.

