Thanks to an update for the beta version of Google’s in-house Phone app, the app appears to be downloadable and usable on pretty much any Android device. This is major news, since it was once only supported by Pixel and Android One devices.

Keep in mind, this is just a dialer app, and won’t contain the features that it’s known for on Pixel devices. For example, as tested by Android Police, there is no Call Screen, a great tool for combatting unsolicited calls. It’s also noted that receiving calls via this dialer could also be hit-or-miss. Typical beta, amirite?

From looking at my own device list, the app appears to support them all, with exception to non-phone devices. Things like Android TV and smartwatches aren’t supported, which is understandable.

Before giving it a go, be sure to enroll in the beta.

