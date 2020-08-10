Building up to our complete Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review, we’ve done the unboxing already, so now it’s time for the First 10 Things to Do. This is a tradition here at Droid Life, and if you intend on purchasing or have already pre-ordered this phone, might I suggest giving it a watch?

In this video we cover system settings you absolutely need to know about, the difference between the display’s 60Hz and 120Hz options and how it might affect your battery life, enabling Google’s services versus Samsung’s services, and a whole lot more. It’s 20+ minutes of goodness, so grab some popcorn and strap in.

Be on the lookout for more Galaxy Note 20 content coming soon.