Time to Watch Samsung Unpacked!

Everyone ready for Samsung Unpacked? Today is the day.

During a live streamed event, Samsung will take some sort of virtual stage to show off 5 power devices that will lead us through the rest of the year. The teases, rumors, and leaks we have seen thus far suggest we’ll learn about the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, and new Galaxy Z Fold 2.

If you would like to watch along with us before a whole bunch of content begins to fill your world, we can do that together here! Samsung Unpacked kicks off at 10AM Eastern (7AM Pacific). We have a YouTube stream embedded for easy watching below.