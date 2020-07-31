We are only a few days away from Samsung announcing the Galaxy Watch 3 in a couple of sizes alongside devices like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 2. If you don’t feel like waiting to know all of the details, well, everything is here, including the full set of specs and a bunch of the expected features.

Through a series of images shared to Twitter from @evleaks, we get a couple of clean images of the Galaxy Watch 3 in 45mm and 41mm sizes, as well as full specs sheets and the items that Samsung will likely highlight on their website. This is it, y’all, all of the info you have been waiting for.

The designs of each watch have been seen before, but the two images we’ve included here show the 45mm (above) version with its bigger size and rotating bezel that has a bit of tooth to it, while the smaller 41mm (below) version has a smooth bezel. Samsung is really highlighting the little bits of the design, like minute markers inside the bezel and watch faces that might contain a great deal of detail. These do not look like smartwatches, though we’ll have to see how well these renders move into the real world.

In the specs department, we have both Bluetooth and LTE models of each. There are no changes in features or hardware between the two outside of the LTE models having modems, which makes sense.

The 45mm version will come in Mystic Black or Mystic Silver with a 1.4″ AMOLED display, Tizen OS 5.5, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, 340mAh battery, 5ATM water resistance, 2 button pushers, a microphone and speaker, stainless steel case, heartrate monitor, and electrocardiogram (ECG). It weighs 54g and has measurements of 45.0 x 46.2 x 11.1mm.

The 41mm model will come in Mystic Silver and Mystic Bronze with a 1.2″ AMOLED display and 247mAh battery. It weighs in at 48g and a case size of 41.0 x 42.5 x 11.3mm. The rest of the specs match the 45mm version.

Galaxy Watch 3 Bluetooth Model

Galaxy Watch 3 LTE Model

Samsung plans to talk about using these watches to call, text, and stream, use the watch for multiple days on a single charge, get better sleep and stress monitoring, measure heart rate and oxygen levels, auto-track workouts, and see post-run coach recaps.

Since the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is the best Android watch you can buy, I don’t think I’m going out on a limb here when I suggest these will take its place. Samsung makes great smartwatches.

