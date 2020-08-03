The Google Pixel 4a is official, costs $349, is up for pre-order now, and will arrive on August 20. The phone has leaked and leaked and leaked in recent weeks because it was originally supposed to ship back in May, so none of this story is that interesting or new. Still, how about some specs?

For $349, you get a decent list of goods here, with a 5.81″ FHD AMOLED display, 128GB storage, 6GB RAM, 3.5mm headphone jack, Google’s excellent 12MP camera, 3140mAh battery with 18W fast charging, fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.1, and updates from Google for 3 years.

Here’s the rest of the list.

Google Pixel 4a Specs