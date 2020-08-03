The Google Pixel 4a is official, costs $349, is up for pre-order now, and will arrive on August 20. The phone has leaked and leaked and leaked in recent weeks because it was originally supposed to ship back in May, so none of this story is that interesting or new. Still, how about some specs?
For $349, you get a decent list of goods here, with a 5.81″ FHD AMOLED display, 128GB storage, 6GB RAM, 3.5mm headphone jack, Google’s excellent 12MP camera, 3140mAh battery with 18W fast charging, fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.1, and updates from Google for 3 years.
Here’s the rest of the list.
Google Pixel 4a Specs
|Google Pixel 4a
|Software
|Android 10
|Display
|5.81" FHD+ OLED
-19.5:9, 1080x2340, 443ppi
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Adreno 618 GPU
|Memory
|Storage: 128GB
RAM: 6GB LPDDR4
|Battery
|3140mAh
18W fast charging
|Camera
|Rear: 12.2MP (F/1.7, 77° FOV, OIS)
Front: 8MP (F/2.0, 84° FOV)
|Size
|144x69.4x8.2mm
143g
|Connectivity
|802.11ac WiFi
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC
|Other
|USB-C (USB 3.1)
Titan M Security
Stereo speakers
3.5mm headphone
Fingerprint reader
|Colors
|Just Black
Collapse Show Comments
29 Comments