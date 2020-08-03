Droid Life

29
The Google Pixel 4a is official, costs $349, is up for pre-order now, and will arrive on August 20. The phone has leaked and leaked and leaked in recent weeks because it was originally supposed to ship back in May, so none of this story is that interesting or new. Still, how about some specs?

For $349, you get a decent list of goods here, with a 5.81″ FHD AMOLED display, 128GB storage, 6GB RAM, 3.5mm headphone jack, Google’s excellent 12MP camera, 3140mAh battery with 18W fast charging, fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.1, and updates from Google for 3 years.

Here’s the rest of the list.

 Google Pixel 4a
SoftwareAndroid 10
Display5.81" FHD+ OLED
-19.5:9, 1080x2340, 443ppi
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Adreno 618 GPU
MemoryStorage: 128GB
RAM: 6GB LPDDR4
Battery3140mAh
18W fast charging
CameraRear: 12.2MP (F/1.7, 77° FOV, OIS)
Front: 8MP (F/2.0, 84° FOV)
Size144x69.4x8.2mm
143g
Connectivity802.11ac WiFi
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC
OtherUSB-C (USB 3.1)
Titan M Security
Stereo speakers
3.5mm headphone
Fingerprint reader
ColorsJust Black

