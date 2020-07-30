For a limited time, you can pick up one of AUKEY’s coveted Omnia wall chargers, a 65W dual-port model to be exact, for just $30. That’s $15 off the usual $45 price on Amazon, thanks to the usage of a coupon code.

These chargers took 2020 by storm, all due to their size and ability to quickly charge your devices. Not only is it small and able to charge your devices fast, it features Dynamic Detect, UL certification meaning it’s safe to use, plus broad compatibility, able to charge and power a plethora of devices.

You can pick up this 65W dual-port charger by following the link below. Be sure to use the code at checkout.