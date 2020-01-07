AUKEY introduced the Omnia Series set of chargers at CES this week, set to be available in Q2 of 2020. AUKEY is dubbing the Omnia Series the world’s fastest chargers, so already, that’s pretty exciting.

In total, there are five Omnia chargers, featuring three different output levels. The smallest charger is the 61W USB-C PA-B2 and the largest is the 100W dual-port USB-C PA-B6. There are also two 65W options available.

While the chargers are fast, they’re also quite compact. According to AUKEY, they’re up to 66% smaller than a standard MacBook Pro 13″ charger.

Be on the lookout for these to hit Amazon in Q2. Future DL Show trivia prizes? Quite possible.

// AUKEY