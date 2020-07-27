Qualcomm sat back through all of the other announcements from other companies about wild charging speeds in recent weeks and remained quiet. Today, they are taking their turn in the charging race spotlight. Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 is here and it sure sounds fast.

The big story to know is the 100W+ charging speeds that Quick Charge 5 is capable of. With those speeds, Qualcomm claims that you can go from 0 to 50% battery in just 5 minutes. From there, you can hit 100% in around 15 minutes, which is kind of absurd to type out. It’s up to 4x faster than Quick Charge 4 and 70% more efficient.

If you are worried about safety and the life of your battery, there are all sorts of goodies built-in, including 12 separate voltage, current, and temperature protections. Qualcomm says they also used USB-input overvoltage protection at 25V and external power controls beyond 30V. Charging temperatures run at 10 degrees Celsius cooler too.

This new Quick Charge technology is backwards compatible, so if you have devices that are Quick Charge 2.0, 3.0, 4, and 4+. Qualcomm expects new accessories to be able to fulfill all of your charging needs.

Quick Charge 5 will start showing up in devices in Q3 of this year through phones running Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 865+ chipsets. Future Snapdragon products will utilize it as well.

// Qualcomm