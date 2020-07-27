Long List of Verizon Devices Getting Updated This Week

A long list of devices on Verizon’s network are receiving updates this week, all appearing to just be security patch updates to either June or July.

Below you can view the updated build numbers, but to make things easy for you, I’ll tell you what’s getting what. The Galaxy S9, S9+, Note 10, Note 10+, Note 10+ 5G, and Moto Z4 are getting July’s patch. The Galaxy S8, S8+, and LG G7 are receiving June’s patch.

New Software Build Numbers

Galaxy S8 – G950USQU7DTF4

– G950USQU7DTF4 Galaxy S8+ – G955USQU7DTF4

– G955USQU7DTF4 Galaxy S9 – G960USQU7ETG2

– G960USQU7ETG2 Galaxy S9+ – G965USQU7ETG2

– G965USQU7ETG2 Galaxy Note 10 – N970USQS4CTF3

– N970USQS4CTF3 Galaxy Note 10+ – N975USQS4CTF3

– N975USQS4CTF3 Galaxy Note 10+ 5G – N976VVRS4CTF3

– N976VVRS4CTF3 LG G7 – G710VM21a

– G710VM21a Moto Z4 – QDFS30.130-42-5-2

Own one of these devices? Be on the lookout for a notification.

// Verizon