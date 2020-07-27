Long List of Verizon Devices Getting Updated This Week

A long list of devices on Verizon’s network are receiving updates this week, all appearing to just be security patch updates to either June or July.
Below you can view the updated build numbers, but to make things easy for you, I’ll tell you what’s getting what. The Galaxy S9, S9+, Note 10, Note 10+, Note 10+ 5G, and Moto Z4 are getting July’s patch. The Galaxy S8, S8+, and LG G7 are receiving June’s patch.
New Software Build Numbers
- Galaxy S8 – G950USQU7DTF4
- Galaxy S8+ – G955USQU7DTF4
- Galaxy S9 – G960USQU7ETG2
- Galaxy S9+ – G965USQU7ETG2
- Galaxy Note 10 – N970USQS4CTF3
- Galaxy Note 10+ – N975USQS4CTF3
- Galaxy Note 10+ 5G – N976VVRS4CTF3
- LG G7 – G710VM21a
- Moto Z4 – QDFS30.130-42-5-2
Own one of these devices? Be on the lookout for a notification.
// Verizon
