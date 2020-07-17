MLB is back, baby! Sure, it’s not what it has been for the past century, with its shortened season and a lot more divisional games, but dammit, it’s baseball! And with baseball being back, T-Mobile is here yet again for another free season of MLB.TV. This is undoubtedly T-Mobile’s most popular freebie among customers, so exciting times indeed.

All eligible T-Mobile and Sprint customers can begin claiming the free season on July 21. You’ll have until August 4 to claim.

In addition to free MLB TV, T-Mobile is also offering up a free year subscription to The Athletic, a sports news/journalism website that requires a paid membership to read. Both items carry a value of $60, so that’s $120 worth of free stuff from T-Mobile. Awesome!

You’ll be able to claim both things next week on July 21 via the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and T-Mobile’s dedicated Tuesdays website. We’ll remind you when it’s time.

// T-Mobile