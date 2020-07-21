LG announced this morning that Velvet is finally launching in the US.

Coming first to AT&T on July 22, followed later this summer by T-Mobile and Verizon (Verizon will offer an UWB model), we kinda thought Velvet was never coming at this point. However, we’re glad it’s here. Options are never a bad thing.

An aesthetically pleasing device, Velvet features a 6.8-inch OLED FHD+ FullVision display (20.5:9 aspect ratio), Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, 4,300mAh battery, triple rear camera system (48MP Wide + 8MP Ultra Wide + 5MP Depth), and Android 10.

Pricing will start at $599, which is pretty darn competitive. One thing helping LG is OnePlus not yet launching Nord in the US, so if folks want a less expensive and relatively premium experience, Velvet could be a decent option for you to check out.

We should have a US model in-house soon, so expect a review down the road.

// LG | AT&T