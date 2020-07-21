If you want to be one of the first people in the world rocking a new pair of OnePlus Buds, tomorrow is your chance. The company will sell 1,000 pairs on its website tomorrow at 11AM EST (8AM PST), ahead of their official launch.

Related: OnePlus Nord Unboxing!

Here’s what OnePlus says.

We are launching an early flash sale on 1,000 units of the OnePlus Buds for our biggest fans. The sale will go live on our website at 11 am EST tomorrow (Wednesday 22nd), so you don’t want to miss a beat in placing your order!

While I’m sure it’d be awesome to snag a pair of these earbuds ahead of everybody else, you can rest assured that plenty of people will be trying to get their hands on these $79 buds. Due to that, you may experience website issues or an instant sellout. All I’m saying is, prepare to be disappointed.

Good luck!

// OnePlus