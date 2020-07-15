Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is Official and We Hope It Comes to the US

The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick that we first told you about a week ago is now official and we want one. This Android TV dongle looks like a solid option for those wanting a smarter TV experience on a budget.

This little stick from Xiaomi offers 1080p streaming, a quad-core CPU, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, support for Dolby and DTS surround sound, Google Assistant and Chromecast, and a Bluetooth remote with shortcuts to Google Assistant, Netflix, and Prime Video. It also has Google Play, so your other favorite apps like Disney+, Twitch, and HBO are all available.

While no US availability has been announced, we do know it has a starting price of €39.99 when it arrives overseas.

If you have a non-4K TV or need a device to travel with, the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is going to be tempting.

