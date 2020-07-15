Galaxy S10 Owners, Get a FREE Case From Totallee! (Just Pay Shipping)

Totallee is making way for incoming device cases, and in order to do that, they are now officially giving cases away. They have select iPhone cases up for grabs, but most important for our readers (we hope), they have Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e cases all up for free. All you’ll need to do is pay shipping.

Below are the cases you can currently snag for free, so long as you use the code GIFTED during checkout.

Available Free Cases

iPhone X, XR, XS, XS Max (excluding leather cases)

Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL (excluding leather cases)

Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+

The small print is that again, you’ll pay shipping. You’re also limited to one case per customer, but I’m sure clever people can find a way around that. Lastly, all sales are final and this is only open to Canada and US residents.

Use code GIFTED at checkout!