In Portugal, Xiaomi has detailed a new Android TV-powered stick that you place into a TV’s HDMI port, essentially turning it into a smart TV. On top of that, which is already awesome, the price is listed at just 39.99€ (about $45). That’s essentially a no-brainer for anyone who doesn’t want to spend excess funds on a fancy TV or an Android TV set-top box like SHIELD TV from NVIDIA.

Called the Mi TV Stick, the little stick provides Google Cast capabilities, has Dolby audio support, comes with a remote that supports Google Assistant, and again, apparently costs hardly anything. This could be a solid little pickup for many consumers.

The only issue is, we have no official word from Xiaomi concerning US availability. Maybe that will come soon. It’s reported to launch on July 15 in Portugal. We may hear more around then.

We’ll keep you posted!

// 4gnews