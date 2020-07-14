For a limited time or until supplies run out, buyers can snag the Moto 360 (3rd-Gen) for just $199, which is $100 off its usual $299 price.

The Moto 360 returned late last year, featuring a Snapdragon Wear 3100, 1.2″ circular AMOLED always-on display, 355mAh battery with fast charging, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS, heart rate monitor, and 3ATM water resistance. For hardware, the case weighs in at 42.8mm wide and 11.68mm thick, weighs 52g, and is made of stainless steel. For those who like adding new straps, it supports 20mm. There’s two buttons on its right side, one of which doubles as a rotating crown.

Overall, it’s a very solid little Wear OS watch at $199, though, remember that Snapdragon Wear 4100 devices are coming.

