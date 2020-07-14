Stadia Connect just happened. That’s Google’s prerecorded virtual event where they detail what’s coming to the cloud-based game streaming service. Hooray!
This morning, Google announced that not only are plenty of new games coming to the service, some of them from very large publishers, but even a new feature is rolling out starting now. Let’s quickly go over what’s new.
For the new feature, it’s Click to Play, which is really huge for those who enjoy streaming gameplay to viewers. With this, you can insert a link into your video that takes other Stadia subscribers to that exact game. Or, as a viewer, you can be the one to click on a Stadia link that takes you directly to that title, and so long as you own the game or have Stadia Pro (if it’s a free game), you’ll be playing in seconds.
Below you can see the huge list of games coming to Stadia, as well as publishers Stadia has inked deals with to release games onto the platform.
Publishers/Titles Coming to Stadia
- 2K – PGA TOUR 2K21, Mafia 2 Remastered, Mafia 3 Remastered, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, NBA 2K21
- Behaviour Interactive Inc. – Dead by Daylight
- Camouflaj – République
- Capcom
- CD PROJEKT RED – Cyberpunk 2077
- Deep Silver -CHORUS, Windbound
- Devolver Digital – Serious Sam 4
- Dotemu – Windjammers 2
- Electronic Arts – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA, Madden NFL
- FromSoftware – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- HandyGames – El Hijo – A Wild West Tale, One Hand Clapping
- Harmonix
- IO Interactive A/S – Hitman, Hitman 2, Hitman 3
- Konami – Super Bomberman R Online
- Larian Studios – Baldur’s Gate 3
- Matt Makes Games Inc. – Celeste
- Milestone S.r.l. – Monster Jam Steel Titans
- Modus Games – Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break, Cris Tales
- Necrosoft Games – Gunsport
- Pandemic Studios – Destroy All Humans!
- Ravenscourt – KONA, Relicta
- Splash Damage – Outcasters
- Supermassive Games
- Square Enix – Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, Marvel’s Avengers, Outriders
- TinyBuild Games – Hello Neighbor, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek
- Ubisoft – Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6
- Uppercut Games
Watch the full Stadia Connect announcement video below.
