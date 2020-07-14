Stadia Connect just happened. That’s Google’s prerecorded virtual event where they detail what’s coming to the cloud-based game streaming service. Hooray!

This morning, Google announced that not only are plenty of new games coming to the service, some of them from very large publishers, but even a new feature is rolling out starting now. Let’s quickly go over what’s new.

For the new feature, it’s Click to Play, which is really huge for those who enjoy streaming gameplay to viewers. With this, you can insert a link into your video that takes other Stadia subscribers to that exact game. Or, as a viewer, you can be the one to click on a Stadia link that takes you directly to that title, and so long as you own the game or have Stadia Pro (if it’s a free game), you’ll be playing in seconds.

Below you can see the huge list of games coming to Stadia, as well as publishers Stadia has inked deals with to release games onto the platform.

Publishers/Titles Coming to Stadia

2K – PGA TOUR 2K21, Mafia 2 Remastered, Mafia 3 Remastered, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, NBA 2K21

Behaviour Interactive Inc. – Dead by Daylight

Camouflaj – République

Capcom

CD PROJEKT RED – Cyberpunk 2077

Deep Silver -CHORUS, Windbound

Devolver Digital – Serious Sam 4

Dotemu – Windjammers 2

Electronic Arts – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA, Madden NFL

FromSoftware – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

HandyGames – El Hijo – A Wild West Tale, One Hand Clapping

Harmonix

IO Interactive A/S – Hitman, Hitman 2, Hitman 3

Konami – Super Bomberman R Online

Larian Studios – Baldur’s Gate 3

Matt Makes Games Inc. – Celeste

Milestone S.r.l. – Monster Jam Steel Titans

Modus Games – Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break, Cris Tales

Necrosoft Games – Gunsport

Pandemic Studios – Destroy All Humans!

Ravenscourt – KONA, Relicta

Splash Damage – Outcasters

Supermassive Games

Square Enix – Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, Marvel’s Avengers, Outriders

TinyBuild Games – Hello Neighbor, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek

Ubisoft – Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6

Uppercut Games

Watch the full Stadia Connect announcement video below.