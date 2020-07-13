For those waiting for Google’s Pixel Buds to arrive in colors other than white, your time is near. Google announced today that Pixel Buds in more colors are coming next month (August).

Hopefully, that means we get all of the rest of the colors, like Pixel Buds in Oh So Orange, Quite Mint, and Almost Black. Since first arriving in April, Google has only sold the Clearly White version for $179. Oh, and the price will still be $179 for the new colors, at least according to the Google Store’s page for Pixel Buds.

In addition to the color news, Google said today that Pixel Buds are now available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Singapore, Spain, and the UK.

You buying once those new colors arrive? Here’s our Pixel Buds review to help you decide.