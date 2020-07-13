We still don’t know when the Google Pixel 4a will launch, but the Google Store just posted a picture of it as if it’s some sort of product you could buy or that you should know about.

Google Store Canada is to blame for the phone being shown in black with a fun little green power button. There aren’t links to the phone anywhere, so this must be a mistake.

What’s funny here is the screen shows a date of May 12, which is probably when the phone was going to originally launch. The image here was likely created as far back as then with launch timed for the start of Google I/O. Of course, due to the ongoing global pandemic, Google I/O was cancelled and the 4a has never been announced.

If something changes today and you can buy the Pixel 4a, we’ll let you know.