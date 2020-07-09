While I may not care, you might. If that’s the case, please note that the BTS Editions of Samsung’s Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy Buds+ are now available for purchase from Samsung and Amazon.

These are the same devices you’ll find without BTS branding, but when you get a BTS Edition, you get a sweet purple color along with some heart decals. On the phone you’ll also receive a BTS theme for the software.

The Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition costs $1250. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition costs $199.

Amazon

Samsung