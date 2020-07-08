All you speed freaks, be sure to mark July 22 on your calendar. Should you have missed the news that happened right before the holiday weekend, that’s the day ASUS intends to unveil its next gaming phone, the ROG Phone 3.

Official details are scarce, but from what ASUS has announced, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ processor and deliver “mind-blowing performance.” The 865+ is an overclocked 865 (10% increase to 3.1GHz) and we’ll also see 10% faster graphics rendering thanks to the Adreno 650 GPU.

The event is scheduled to kickoff at 11AM Eastern on July 22. That’s 8AM Pacific. We’ll see you then!